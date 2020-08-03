North Georgia EMC to hold first virtual annual meeting due to COVID-19 pandemic

North Georgia EMC’s 84th Annual Meeting will be the first of its kind in the history of the cooperative. The new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent guidelines regarding large assemblies prompted the board of directors to enact emergency bylaws authorized by state law to hold this year’s annual meeting entirely online on Thursday and Friday.
The video presentation of North Georgia EMC’s annual meeting will be hosted at www.ngemc.com, and member registration will be open from 8 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday. Members will be prompted to view the meeting video and approve the minutes when they register online.
Members without internet access may call (706) 503-7161 to listen to the meeting and complete their registration via phone. For more information on this year’s annual meeting, please refer to the official notice and registration guidelines in the July edition of Georgia Magazine.
In order to register, members will be asked to provide their name and member number. The member number is included in the address label printed on the July issue of Georgia Magazine. North Georgia EMC account numbers can also be found on customer bills.
All registered members will be entered into a drawing to win one of its 84 bill credits valued at $84 each. The drawing winners will be contacted by letter, and the credit will be applied to September bills.
For those with questions, contact North Georgia EMC at www.ngemc.com/contactus or call their offices.
