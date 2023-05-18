The North Georgia Health District was recently honored with the 2023 Walt Orenstein Immunization Champions Award at the Immunize Georgia Conference hosted by the Georgia Department of Public Health in Atlanta. The nurses from the district and county levels who were present to receive the award are, from left, Jennifer Vick, Krystal Sumner and LeighAnn Dover of the Gilmer County Health Department; district Immunization Coordinator Robin Coffey; and Doreen Andrew, Cyndi Lopez and Karen Mathis of the Cherokee County Health Department.