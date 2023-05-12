The North Georgia Medical Group Managers Association will meet on Thursday, June 8, at the Dalton Golf & Country Club for a lunch meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. Donna Grindle, founder and CEO of the Kardon Company, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.
Discover the critical role of privacy and security in healthcare by exploring the far-reaching impacts of incidents on patient care, safety and your business. Learn how to adapt your medical organization to the rapidly-evolving regulatory requirements, ensuring the protection and well-being of your patients, staff and organization.
If you would like additional information on the association, or to register for this event, contact Tammy Gold at ngmmadalton@gmail.com or call (706) 537-1150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.