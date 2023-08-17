On behalf of the company’s Board of Directors, North Georgia National Bank is elated to announce the promotion of bank officers Mike Smith and Zab Mendez following the 2023 Annual Organizational Meeting.
Mike Smith, co-senior lender, was promoted to senior vice president. He joined the bank just over five years ago as a commercial lender after spending many years with Bank OZK, formerly Unity Bank in Bartow County.
“Mike Smith is a lifelong banker with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to loans. He has seen it all,” said Lesa Downey, president and CEO. “Mr. Smith is incredibly accommodating and always has an encouraging word for others. Mike goes above and beyond to take care of his customers, both internal and external, and we are honored to have him serve our team in this leadership position.”
Mendez, Dalton Market president and senior vice president, will be joining alongside Smith as co-senior lender. Mendez joined the team at North Georgia National Bank in September 2021 and has played an integral part in growing the bank’s footprint in Dalton and Whitfield County.
“I have personally known Zab since he graduated from high school and started working at the bank as a courier,” said Downey. “Zab has worked in many areas of the bank over the years to become a great banker. He is a great example of integrity, and service is at the heart of everything he does as he consistently goes above and beyond.”
North Georgia National Bank operates two full service branches and a mortgage center in Gordon County, as well as a Loan Production Office in Whitfield County.
