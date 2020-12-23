North Murray FFA team wins area event, also advances to state finals

Congratulations to the North Murray High School FFA floricuture team, which recently won the Area I Floriculture Career Development Event competition and advanced to the state finals.
With 25 schools competing from the area, this team not only won by an impressive margin, but the four-member team also placed as the top four individuals in the contest.
Sierra Davidson was the area high individual followed by Josh Bruner (second), Lance Harris (third) and John Keith (fourth). Davidson also set the record for the top score ever attained from North Murray.
This Career Development Event had four components at the area level.
The first was plant identification from over 100 different genus and species.
The second was a written exam from three textbooks and multiple other resources.
The third was the identification of plant disorders including insects, pests, diseases and weeds as well as the proper treatments for each.
The last component was problem solving for a greenhouse operation such as fertilizer calculations, materials calculations, pricing, etc.
These four students, now seniors, have been involved in North Murray FFA and worked together as a team for four years.
Their FFA advisor and instructor is Ruby McCracken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.