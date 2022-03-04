CHATSWORTH — "I thought we were going to have one of North Murray's best (robotics) teams" last year, only for COVID-19 to wipe out in-person competitions, but now "I hope we'll have the best season ever" this year, said North Murray High School's John Grant Campbell.
"Last year was rough," but this season "our robot looks really promising so far," added Campbell, president of this year's squad. "We hope to have three drivable frames this year — we've only had one (previously — which) helps with practices and" competitions.
This season's robot went through several iterations, with most of the prior designs scrapped for "weight-saving," said John Davis, this year's team vice president. The final model "will be capable of doing all the jobs needed."
"Weight is a big factor," said Campbell, a senior who has been on the team all four years of high school. The climbing element of this year's challenge is "the most complicated we've seen, but the basic game is really simple."
For the 2022 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics competition, a robot must place balls into a circular goal — there's a "lower and upper goal to shoot into, and you have the option of either or both — and the second part is climbing,” according to Davin Norton, an engineering instructor at Dalton High School in his third season as the school's robotics team adviser. "This year, there are rungs like monkey bars that go up in elevation."
Though Campbell and Davis are two of only three returnees on this year's North Murray squad of 25, the new members have brought "new energy and fresh blood," Campbell said. "It's good to get them trained up, because they'll still be here after (we graduate), so we have a good foundation."
They've brought "a lot of enthusiasm," said Davis, a senior who has been on the robotics team four years. "No matter how green they are, they're always enthusiastic to help."
And that energy is important in robotics, Campbell said.
"We work long days, so you need to keep up morale."
Team members even work during school breaks, and "they don't complain," said the team's adviser, Kevin Henry. "It's a young team, but they're coming along, and they're a good group."
In recent years, roughly a dozen students have made up the team, said Henry, an engineering and electronics instructor in the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) department at North Murray High School. About a third of this year's team is female, "which is really good."
Sophomore Keira Johnson is one of those new female members, and she called robotics "a great thing to get into."
"We treat everybody equally, and we listen to every idea," she said. "Everyone is asked for input and gets to share ideas."
Henry wants to hear every suggestion, because "this is your team," he said. "Whoever has the biggest mouth isn't always right."
Johnson has her eyes on the Air Force and the Air Force Academy after high school, so she "wanted experience with robotics, opportunities for leadership and (chances) to work on a team," she said. "Everything is good here — the people are great — and I'd definitely like to graduate" as a member of the robotics team.
Campbell appreciates the "sportsmanship" in FIRST Robotics.
"I play tennis, too, and I've never seen sportsmanship like this," he said. A couple of years ago, "our robot was dying on the field (due to) a battery issue, and a team we were about to play loaned us a battery."
There's "lots of good camaraderie, (as this) is a joint endeavor," Henry said. Robotics also "keeps kids involved and keeps them doing good."
North Murray High's robotics team will join squads from Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County Schools and about three dozen others in a season-opening competition March 10-12 at the Dalton Convention Center. More details are available online at https://visitdaltonga.com/event/2022-ga-first-robotics-pch-dalton/.
North Murray's team benefits from numerous sponsors, including Shaw Industries and Mohawk, so "we can get what we need" for the robot, Henry said. "A lot of people support us, and that's phenomenal."
"My brother and father are electrical gurus," so Davis saw robotics as a way to connect with them, and Henry is "very charismatic when it comes to recruiting," Davis said. As soon as he joined, "I just fell" in love with it.
Though he plans to study constitutional law as a springboard to an eventual career in politics, Davis is learning valuable lessons in robotics, he said. There's "leadership" as vice president, but "legislation, which I excel at," and collaboration.
Campbell and Davis complement each other perfectly, Campbell said.
"I hold the wrench, and he holds the pen."
Campbell's parents "are not technical," but his father Carl, executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority, was a college roommate of Brian Cooksey, one of the advisers for the Fighting Mongooses robotics team at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy, he said. Cooksey, the director of workforce development at Shaw Industries and a catalyst for the annual summer DEM (Design, Engineering and Manufacturing) camp, invited John Grant Campbell to the summer camp.
"I went for three years" — he later returned as a counselor — and witnessed a demonstration by the Fighting Mongooses, which was "very cool," he said. Then, his father took him to a robotics competition in Dalton, which was "the coolest thing ever," and he knew he "had to get involved" in robotics when he went to high school.
"I've always been huge on technology, logistics and transportation," he said. "I want to work on planes for a living, and robotics definitely has helped me with my field of interest."
