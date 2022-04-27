CHATSWORTH — While North Murray High School senior Rebecca Hines appreciated exhibiting her art at both the Creative Arts Guild and the Murray Arts Council in the past couple of months, her display at her school's art show this Tuesday will be special for its own reasons.
"My parents are excited to get a picture of me with all my art," Hines said with a smile. "I've always done art more for fun, but now that it's getting noticed, and people like it, it's super cool."
Hines is one of several North Murray High artists who will have their art on display at the annual art show Tuesday after also exhibiting as part of the Creative Arts Guild's spotlight on youth art during the month of March and then during the Murray Arts Council's art exhibit of work from Murray County high school students earlier this month, said Kristy Sitton, North Murray's art instructor. The school art show is also important for students who may be getting their first opportunity to display art publicly.
"This is the way they show off what they do," Sitton said. "A lot of art students, they don't want the focus on them personally, but they are proud of their work."
It is "fun to be able to have (my art) out for people to see," said junior Sabrina Scimia, who primarily works with digital art. "I enjoy art because I get to show how I feel, I get to have fun with it, and I get to do my own thing."
She prefers digital art because "it's a lot easier to work with," and while she "started on a computer when I was really young," she now works mostly on her phone, she said. With digital art, "if I make a mistake, I can undo it, I can get the perfect colors I need, and it's more precise than (art) on paper."
Hines is "100% watercolor," with rare exceptions, she said. "It's fun to work with because water is a bit unpredictable — you have to embrace it — and it's the toned-down cousin of bright acrylics, which fits my whimsical style, so I'm more comfortable with it."
Watercolor "makes painting backgrounds a lot easier, (and I do) a lot of landscapes," she said. Her current project entails "a story book" with landscapes and characters — "like fairies" — where she tries "to match the landscape to the character with color scheme."
Watercolor is also the preferred medium for Eli Baggett, said the junior, who takes much of his inspiration from fantasy landscapes.
"I'm excited to have people see (my art)."
The art show will be open from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the school's commons area and leads into the school's honors night, Sitton said.
"Honors students and their families come through, but it's free and anyone is invited."
"I pick the art on display from work we do throughout the year, and there are lots of styles," Sitton said. "We give out ribbons for different categories, grades and mediums."
Hines was a finalist for this year’s Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts from the Creative Arts Guild, and she appreciated the "validation," she said. "I love that other people love what I love."
Hines will attend the University of Georgia to become a teacher, perhaps an art teacher, she said.
"Everyone tells me I should be an art teacher."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.