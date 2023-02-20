The North Whitfield High School class of 1973 holds its 50-year anniversary reunion on Saturday, March 18. Most classmates have been contacted, but a few addresses are still missing. Class members who have been contacted are asked to get in touch with other classmates and encourage them to attend.
Those desiring to attend may send a check for $50 (for each attendee) to the following address: Registrar, 194 Rushmore Drive, Dalton, GA 30721. The deadline to register is Saturday, March 4. For more information, check out the Facebook page at North Whitfield High School class of 1973.
