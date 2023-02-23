A team of musical theater students from North Whitfield Middle School returned triumphant from the 2023 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta.
"It's an international festival, the largest festival celebrating youth musical theater in the world," said North Whitfield Middle School musical theater teacher Ashlyn Barnett. "There were 125 groups from across the United States and the world, from age 8 to grade 12. Almost 7,000 people were there, including Broadway performers and directors and choreographers and others who work in musical theater who adjudicate. The students present a 15-minute piece from the MTI (Musical Theatre International) catalog with no sets, props or costumes."
Barnett took 36 students to the festival, including two from Varnell Elementary School. They performed "Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr." Among the judges for their performance was Taylor Iman Jones, who has performed on Broadway in shows such as "Groundhog Day," "Six the Musical" and "The Devil Wears Prada."
"We did 'Junie B. Jones' about four years ago as a school," Barnett said. "It's a script I really like, and the kids really like it."
The group received an award for excellence in acting and another award for excellence in dance for the elementary and middle school division.
"Blakely Nix, a fifth-grader at Varnell Elementary School, and Bo Owen were named all-star performers," Barnett said. They got to do a special workshop and got to do some choreography and vocal work with those actors."
Nix was also honored at the 2022 festival.
North Whitfield Middle School eighth-grader Avery Moore got an audition for a program in New York City this summer.
"He would be involved in creating some video content for MTI and iTheatrics, which put on the festival," Barnett said. "He would be putting out video content to help teachers and directors. It's basically teaching material. He would get to work for one week with professional directors and choreographers and put on a brand new show with kids from all over."
Moore said he would love the opportunity,
"I'm really excited," Moore said. "I've never been to New York before. I think my family would go with me and make a vacation of it."
Barnett said the group auditioned for the festival in May.
"Throughout the summer we did rehearsals and conditioning," she said. "They ran in the gym and sang and ran at the sing time to build up their stamina. We started doing the choreography in the fall."
This was the third time North Whitfield students attended the festival.
Barnett said she was pleased but a little surprised at how well the group did.
"I thought we would do well," she said. "But I didn't think we would get two group awards. Typically, you are lucky to get one. We were all really happy when we got the first one. The kids were all screaming. And then when they announced we'd won a second award we were like 'Wait, what?'"
Addison Conner, an eighth-grader at North Whitfield, said she began to cry when the second award was announced.
"We were jumping and screaming," she said. "It just wasn't what we expected, to get two awards."
Owen, a sixth-grader at North Whitfield, said it was exciting to be named an all-star.
"This was my first year," said Owen. "So I didn't expect it."
