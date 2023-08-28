Fourteen graduates of North Whitfield High School (1955-75) received decorative quilts from the Quilts of Valor Foundation in mid-August. At Resaca First Baptist Church during a reception are, from left, David Stanley, Roy Phillips, Mark Millican, Jim Kinnamon, Terry Goodwin, Jerry Gailey, Jerry Douglas, Jim Dempsey, J.R. Davis, Alan Cox, Larry Cooper, Gary Cole, J.E. Caylor and the Rev. Harold Blackstock, who pastors the church. A certificate reads, "Though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America, we award you this Quilt of Valor as an expression of gratitude from a grateful nation." Local female quilters create the patriotic blankets at their own expense with branch-of-service symbols.