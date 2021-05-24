Not merely surviving, but thriving, during the COVID-19 pandemic school year of 2020-21 required extraordinary fortitude on the part of students, but it didn't surprise Northwest Whitfield High School class of 2021 valedictorian Reese Brown that her classmates succeeded in so many arenas during senior year.
"As a class, we gave a final performance (worthy) of a standing ovation during a difficult year, and that strength (should be) the biggest lesson to take away from high school," Brown said Friday night during Northwest's commencement. "We have learned so much from each other — (including) how to make the best out of what we are given — and grown together."
It "doesn't matter how you got here" to graduation, said salutatorian Gillian Vaughn. "The point is you made it."
And "we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief," said Ryan Hulsey, senior class secretary. "It's truly a blessing for us to be able to gather here together."
Senior Lindsey Caldwell invited two of her best friends, Rachel Climer and Samuel Minter, both 2020 graduates of Northwest, back to Tunnel Hill for Friday's ceremony, since last year's graduation proceedings were altered significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. Last year, there were several ceremonies over multiple days to limit crowds and manage social distancing, but on Friday, the entire class of 2021 shared the football field.
"I'm very thankful I wasn't in the class of 2020, because all those things at the end of your senior year, which a lot of people say are the best parts of high school, they didn't get, which is super sad," said Abby Adams, a member of the class of 2021 and the daughter of Britt Adams, the school's principal who is moving on to a position at Christian Heritage School.
"I got to have a regular graduation with all my classmates and it was fantastic," said Chloe Hutchison, another member of the class of 2021. "I'll never forget my senior year."
Abby Adams doesn't "feel cheated at all, or let down, because I think my senior year was a full experience," she said. "Our experience was unique, but I'm really thankful for it."
While the pandemic year was challenging, it also forced members of the class of 2021 to put aside any minor disagreements because "we all had to get through it together," Hutchison said. "I got closer with a lot of people because we had to work together."
"We're united as a class by our struggles, and our class is unique in that it takes support for each other beyond the classroom," Hulsey said. "With the class of 2021, you always had someone you could count on."
Senior Ava Barlow, who will enroll at the United States Naval Academy with the goal of becoming a navy pilot and perhaps, eventually, an astronaut, is grateful for the support she enjoyed from Northwest's faculty, noting, "I don't know that I would've been able to (accomplish what I have) without the support of the staff and teachers here."
"They really care about you, get to know you, and ask about your goals," Barlow said. "They help you reach your goals."
Every day after school, Vaughn's father would ask her three questions — "Did you make any new friends? Did you learn anything new? And did you do anything to make me proud today?" — and she challenged her fellow graduates to apply those questions to their lives after graduation. She acknowledged many days passed when she couldn't answer some or all of those questions, but as high school progressed, her answers grew "longer and more thoughtful."
And "the only validation that truly matters comes from yourself," she said. Members of the class of 2021 should focus daily on one question, "Have I made myself proud?"
