Carole Dorlipo, in her first year as a French teacher at Northwest Whitfield High School, starts her students "with the basics, then builds up their skills once they're confident; go slow early to go faster later," she said. "I want them to understand the basic structure of a sentence — subject and verb — and with those small steps, we can build paragraphs. With this simple approach, they can write paragraphs in a couple of months."