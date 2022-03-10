"I think, in life, you just have to go with the flow," said Northwest Whitfield High School's first-year French teacher Carole Dorlipo, and that flow has carried her to Tunnel Hill, the latest stop in a life adventure that's included Leon, France, the southern Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the "DMV" (Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia) region and opera singing in Paris.
"I'm definitely an adventurous person, and you have to be (the type of person who can) adjust to differences, because people do things differently and think differently in different" places, but "you also have to keep the core of yourself and know who you are," said Dorlipo. "I know I have family and friends who love me, so it doesn't matter where I am on a continent, and we stay in touch, which is important."
After pursuing passions of singing and teaching for years, Dorlipo decided to try singing full time a couple of years ago and moved to Paris.
"I was always so busy teaching that I never" could devote the time required to music to be a professional performer, she said. "Performers (sing) full time, and then they need to rest their voice," so one can't spend most of a day talking to students in a classroom, then sing at a professional, classical level in off-hours — "you have to choose one or the other."
Classically trained with a master's in music from the Peabody Conservatory, the University of Maryland alumna has a voice that some feel is mezzo-soprano, and others deem soprano, she said.
"That's been a debate all my life."
COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic blocked any path she had for professional performing, however.
"The opera, museums, even restaurants, everything was closed," she said. "It was rough."
"We went on lockdown for two weeks, then another two weeks, then two more weeks ... it was unending, and people in Paris started going nuts," she said.
Residents were only allowed to travel in a one-kilometer radius from their home, and they had to carry papers with them containing their personal information, as well as reasons they were outside the house.
If they didn't have the proper documentation they were fined 135 euros for a first offense, then 300 euros for a second and 1,500 euros for a third, she said.
"People were going crazy."
At one point during, Paris imposed a 6 p.m. curfew, which was "very bizarre," she said. "The best part of Paris is going for coffee, getting a beer, walking around, hanging out by the Seine (river)."
Teaching
She's now realized "I enjoy teaching more than singing," especially the gratification of watching students learn — and even master — a new language, she said.
"It's rewarding to see their growth."
When she decided to teach again, she had offers from schools in Maryland, the nation's capital and Florida, but she felt a kindred spirit with Northwest's first-year principal Mandie Jones during their meeting.
"I just loved her energy, and it was such a seamless interview," Dorlipo said. "She is very excited about what she does, we talked about the area and what it's like, and she's so flexible that I thought 'I want to work where she works.'"
Caribbean upbringing
Born in Leon, France, Dorlipo's parents moved the family to Guadeloupe, a French overseas region in the southern Caribbean Sea, soon after her birth, and that's where she was raised. Her father was a bank manager, and her mother was a special education teacher, but Dorlipo initially had no plans to follow her mother into education; rather, singing was her raison d'être (reason for being).
Raised in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, "those hymns give you a classical (base, and) my mother was always singing," while her father "listened to a variety of music," she said. In fact, she realized in school how various his tastes were, because a teacher would assign her a musician to listen to and she'd be delighted to discover "I'd listened to (him or her) growing up in our house."
Her father is also responsible for hooking her on opera, as he took her to a movie theater to watch "Carmen" and "I loved it," she said. "I love the drama of opera."
And she holds similar musical appetites as her father, she said.
"As long as it's done well, it works for me."
As she pursued music she routinely became the "go-to" for her fellow students trying to learn French, a language often used in vocal music, and she continued tutoring, with it "turning into a side job," she said. Eventually, a parent of one of her students, impressed by her daughter's progress in only a month, suggested she teach formally in a classroom, and she took her first job a decade ago at an all-girls school in Virginia.
"It was so much fun, and, at the end of the year, everyone was speaking French," she said. "That was exciting for me."
Start with the basics
Dorlipo starts her students "with the basics, then builds up their skills once they're confident; go slow early to go faster later," she said. "I want them to understand the basic structure of a sentence — subject and verb — and with those small steps we can build paragraphs. With this simple approach, they can write paragraphs in a couple of months."
She can "relate" to her students' struggles with French because she experienced a similar learning curve with English when she came to America.
Though she took English classes in middle and high school, when she initially visited the U.S., "I was like 'How am I going to ask how much these shoes cost?' I was so afraid I wasn't saying (words and phrases) right," she recalled. It took time for her to realize "I am saying it right."
That's one reason she's eager to take her students on trips to French-speaking countries.
"It's always good for students to be immersed, because (the language) makes more sense when you go to the country," and she shows students images of places like Guadeloupe, too, so they understand French culture extends beyond France, she said.
"In the U.S., when you say French, everyone thinks of Paris."
She encourages her students to "make mistakes in here so you don't make them out there in the outside world," she said. "This is a safe place."
She understands students have different learning styles so she devoted her first week simply to getting to know her students.
"You have to know yourself as a learner," as some students learn a language best by reading, others by conversing, others by listening, and others by visuals, she said.
"If it works for you, do it over and over until you know it."
"Students here are the most shy I'd ever seen, so I had to get them not to feel shy, (to know they) can speak in my classroom," she said. "It's a process, but it's like teamwork for me."
"Students are like mirrors, and there are a lot of very intelligent people who can't teach, because you have to know how to transfer your knowledge to them," she said. As a teacher, "you need to be organized and patient."
"Teaching is my focus, now, and I'm very happy to do that," she said. "I'm honored to be here, and I didn't want to see (Northwest's) French program fall apart without a teacher."
It can be very difficult to find foreign language teachers, so Jones was thrilled to land Dorlipo on the eve of the 2021-22 school year, she said.
"We're so excited to have someone (with her experience) here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.