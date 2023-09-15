Five contracts totaling nearly $11 million were awarded in July by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for projects throughout Northwest Georgia. The projects are mainly focused on bridge maintenance and safety improvements.
Three projects to install rumble strips were awarded contracts for more than $4.9 million. All three projects would add rumble strips to more than 530 miles across the 17 counties that make up GDOT District Six. TRP Construction Group LLC was awarded the contracts, and work is slated to be completed by July 31, 2024.
“Rumble strips are an effective way to warn drivers that they are leaving their lane,” said GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop. “Distracted driving is a problem across the state, and rumble strips remind drivers to keep their focus on the road, not on their phones.”
GDOT also awarded two other contracts. One will provide wrong way signage along I-75 throughout the district. The $3.8 million contract is also set to be completed at the end of July 2024. The other contract for $2.26 million is for bridge maintenance at four locations in Floyd and Walker counties. The repairs are expected to take until March 31, 2025.
“Safety is our top priority,” Waldrop said. “These projects will continue to help us improve our roads and keep drivers and their passengers safe.”
