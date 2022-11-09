The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center's annual Tour of Homes has returned for the holiday season.
The event is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring the homes of Roger Cheek and Alan Peeples; Dr. Justin and Jennie Hare; Cindy Michaels; and Chris and Lauren Sane. There is also a buffet dinner at The Farm.
Tickets are $60 per person and include the tour and dinner; tour tickets only are $35. Tickets can be purchased at the crisis center's Facebook page or by calling (706) 278-6595.
