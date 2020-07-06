Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership still tight-lipped about group's future

Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership board members are still declining to answer questions about the nonprofit agency's current status and future.
"At this time, we don’t have any comments we can make," said board member and attorney William Jourdain in response to emailed questions. "We will be issuing a press release once we have more information, hopefully in the near future."
Jourdain was asked, "What programs is (the Partnership) continuing to operate and which ones have been phased out or transferred to other groups? Have there been any cutbacks in staff? Are there plans to merge it with another group? What are the plans for the future of the organization?"
Board Chairman Brittany Pittman did not respond to that email.
The Partnership was formed in 1992 by a group of local physicians and business leaders to promote healthy lifestyles and access to health care in Whitfield and Murray counties.
In January, Jourdain and Pittman were similarly tight-lipped about the Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership, declining interviews and asking that all questions about the organization be emailed. That month, the agency's former executive director, Greg Dent, was arrested by the Dalton Police Department and charged with felony theft by taking following an embezzlement investigation. Police say Dent took some $80,000.
Pittman said then an audit of the Partnership found "inconsistencies" that led the agency's board to unanimously "terminate the employment" of Dent in November.
Dent did not respond to a Facebook message Wednesday. District Attorney Bert Poston said that if Dent has retained an attorney it is not on file with his office. Georgia courts have been under an emergency order suspending most business before the courts because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since March, and Poston says the case has been on hold and there are currently no court dates set for the case. The emergency order expires Monday, July 13.
In January, Pittman said the Partnership is seeking "similar community entities that would provide oversight to the operational and fiscal aspects" of its programs, according to the agency's chairman.
Amanda Reed Myers, chief operating officer for HealthOne Alliance and Alliant Health Plans, said that Live4It Community has been in talks with the Partnership about becoming "for lack of a better word, a custodian to take over certain programs that they may not be continuing."
Live4It is an independent nonprofit that grew out of a collaborative effort between Health One Alliance and Alliant Health Plans, Hamilton Health Care System and Physicians' Health Services. Reed is president of the group.
"The intent is to work with Hamilton, Alliant, the physicians, civic organizations, employers and individual community members to encourage healthy behaviors," she said. "The Partnership has been a great organization over the years. It has been a think tank and has led several initiatives. Our intent when we first began talking with the Partnership was to work with them. But when the Partnership began to look for other organizations that might be able to support some of its programs we became part of that conversation."
"We were going to help with the operational aspects of the Bill Gregory Healthcare Classic this year," she said. "Of course, with COVID-19, the Healthcare Classic did not happen."
First run in 1981, the Bill Gregory Healthcare Classic is an annual race aimed at promoting healthy living and has been a fundraiser for the Partnership.
She says that if coronavirus situation allows the Erwin Mitchell Community Health Fair to take place this fall Live4It has offered to "handle the operational aspects of that."
The health fair allows local residents to find out more about various types of cancers, diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol and to receive screenings for blood pressure and other factors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.