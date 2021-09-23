Northwest grad 'master' of her 'fate' and 'captain' of her 'soul'

"I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul."
When Chloe Hutchison's father, Marten, shared those closing lines from William Ernest Henley's poem "Invictus" as she transitioned from eighth grade to high school, the now-graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School started to take control of her life, she said.
"Every time I run into a problem, I tell myself those lines, and it's really meant a lot to me."
Disenchanted by where her life was at that moment, Hutchison was "ugly crying" on the stairs of her family's home, threatening to run away and "join a traveling circus" when her father shared the final lines of "Invictus," and since then "I have found a lot of comfort in being autonomous and having faith in myself," said Hutchison, a class of 2021 honors with distinction graduate — she finished with a numerical average of 94.5-100 while taking at least three Advanced Placement (AP) or dual enrollment classes — and a 2020-21 Georgia Scholar. "You are in control of your life."
During high school, Hutchison grew "much more comfortable with myself (through) lots of trial and error," she said. "You have to go out and try things for yourself, which is stressful and scary, but I never regretted it."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private school throughout the state.
"I feel like Georgia Scholar is an amalgamation of all the different things I did that I didn't think I'd get recognized for, even though I didn't do them to get recognition," said Hutchison. "Georgia Scholar is just a title, but it really does require a comprehensive background" in numerous areas.
'Where everyone is accepted'
She interned with WDNN-TV as a "junior correspondent" as well as at Shaw Industries, where she shadowed the process improvement team. She was president of Northwest's Diversity Council for two years, where her most notable achievement may have been a mural that's painted on one of the cafeteria walls.
"I designed it," although she had "a lot of help" from others with the actual painting, because "I can't draw," she said with a laugh. She convinced Lowe's to donate plywood, paint and brushes, too.
The mural features monarch butterflies, which "represent our school well, because they migrate all across North America," and their wings have flags and coats of arms from different countries, she said. The mural also includes an explanation of "The Butterfly Effect," and "the goal of the mural is to create an atmosphere in the cafeteria where everyone is accepted."
"I've learned through Diversity Council diversity is not foremost on the minds of everyone, and I know there are (students) here who aren't accepted," she said. "I want to make people feel seen at school — I strive to support people — and I hope this school can be a place where they can identify themselves, because this is the time (of life) when you develop your identity."
Hutchison "is a very well-rounded young woman who has the ability and drive to be successful," said Rebecca Jenkins, adviser for the Diversity Council. "She has demonstrated personal integrity, strength of character and many other fine qualities" during her four years at Northwest.
Hutchison challenged herself academically by being enrolled in honors, dual enrollment and AP classes in addition to her numerous activities, said Jenkins, Northwest's gifted and talented placement adviser. She's also "a true, natural leader, (establishing) the Women Engineers Club for Whitfield County Schools."
Hutchison was deeply involved with the Fighting Mongooses, the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy's FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team, since seventh grade, and while she filled just about every possible role for the team, she found her niche the past couple of years with writing everything from grant proposals to business plans, she said: "It's my strong suit."
"I've always been good at writing — it's always come easily to me — and I do a lot of writing on my own," she said. "I turned in all sorts of personal stuff (senior) year" she didn't have to do for class to teacher Ryan Reese for him to look over, even essays "for fun."
"I figured it's my last chance to get free, professional feedback on my work," she said with a hearty laugh. "Why not take advantage?"
Hutchison "desires to make her mark in the world through journalism and writing, but she is just as gifted in the areas of oratory and rhetorical argument, so it would be neither a stretch nor a surprise to someday see her arguing in a court of law or delivering a speech on the White House lawn," Reese said.
"Her mature gift as a fiction writer, poet and essayist offers her a platform for advocacy, as she is not afraid to engage in writing that pushes boundaries appropriately, while at the same time maintaining a voice that understands the purposes of writing as both an academic enterprise and a creative undertaking."
"Chloe has a tremendous care and concern for others, especially those who are marginalized in our school, our community and our world," Reese said. She's "a pensive, curious and observant student who approaches learning with a pragmatic sensibility that is uniquely enhanced by her creativity and conscientiousness."
"She is extremely driven, focused and achievement-oriented," he added. "She is very teachable and is going to do amazing things as she forges ahead."
Hutchison currently plans to study journalism at Georgia State University, a school she chose both for its proximity to her brother's residence as well as its diversity.
"My brother, Nichols, (who is) seven years older than me, lives in Atlanta, and we were really close when I was young," she said. "We've been catching up a lot recently, and we just have a lot in common, (so) we're on the same wavelength."
'Robotics definitely brought us closer'
Her father is an adviser for the robotics team, so "I grew up with it," and instead of "dad-daughter dances, my dad spent five hours at the kitchen table teaching me soldering," she recalled with a laugh. She's since passed those skills on to other youth as a counselor at the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce's Camp DEM (Design, Engineering, Manufacturing), where she taught soldering to middle school students.
"It's rewarding, for sure," she said. "I had a deaf student, once, and I was helping him individually. He was able to pick it up instantly — he was ecstatic — and it was cool to have that breakthrough."
Prior to her involvement with the Fighting Mongooses, "I didn't get to spend much time with my dad because he was working so much," so robotics bonded them, and it also gave them "something we could always talk about," she said. "Robotics definitely brought us closer."
She was also "a bridge" between her father and several team members, as "he can be kind of intimidating because he's very intelligent and outspoken," she said. She told teammates not to be frightened, and she also relayed any concerns they might've had that they weren't comfortable bringing directly to her father, which allowed "us to solve any problems pretty quickly."
"That led to more trust, and he's become a dad to all of them, too, which is great, because a lot of them don't get that at home," she said. "Being able to share him means a lot to me, because I've seen his (influence) make a difference in their lives."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.