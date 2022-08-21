When Luke Giles commits to something, he won't settle for less than success.
"If I do it, I want to be the best at it," said Giles, who became an AP (Advanced Placement) Scholar with distinction as a Northwest Whitfield High School sophomore and was a 2021-22 Georgia Scholar. "I really pride myself on success, and if I'm good at something, I love it."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private school throughout the state.
"It's exciting, (because) not many people have done it, and no one else at my school has it" this year, said Giles, who graduated from Northwest with honors with distinction — meaning a numerical average of 94.5-100 while taking at least three AP or dual enrollment classes — in May. He took a dozen AP classes in four years at Northwest, so he's proud of his academic résumé, but also of satisfying the "leadership requirements" to be a Georgia Scholar, as vice president and president of the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) — a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for students in Family and Consumer Sciences education in grades 6-12 — and a supervisor at Food Lion.
Giles and his fellow Georgia Scholars should be commended for having "met the stringent requirements to be a Georgia Scholar," said Superintendent Mike Ewton: "It is quite an accomplishment."
Georgia Scholar "is a huge honor," said Mandie Jones, Northwest's principal. "We are super proud of Luke."
'I love math'
While Giles has managed to succeed throughout the curricula, math is where he shines, and "I love math," he said. "It just makes sense to me, because it's so definitive," and he uses math often in his job.
Writing "essays drains my brain, but math is as simple as it gets," Giles said with a chuckle. "You solve the problem, and you feel accomplished after" doing so.
Calculus is "the most interesting so far," with statistics a close second, he said. He especially enjoyed his three math classes with Susan Keelen, whom he had each of his first three years of high school.
"She's absolutely the best, a great human being," he said. "The way she teaches just makes sense, and I love her."
He's also grateful to Rebecca Jenkins, Northwest's gifted and AP coordinator, Georgia virtual high school facilitator, Governors Honors Program coordinator and honors biology and ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for Higher Achievers) teacher.
"I wouldn't have known about Georgia Scholar if not for her," and Jenkins has also pressed Giles to apply for numerous scholarships, he said. "She's such a positive influence in my life."
Giles "is an outstanding young man in every way (who) I've had the pleasure of having in class since his freshman year in my honors biology class, and when he chose to enrich his curriculum by taking AP psychology through our Georgia virtual school program," Jenkins said. "Every year since he has taken a very rigorous course load and chosen to take additional courses through the (virtual school) program."
"He continually demonstrates his intelligence and dedication to his schoolwork," Jenkins added. "He has excelled in all of his advanced courses and especially enjoys his math and science courses."
Giles will likely major in math at Georgia Tech, although he's also considering majoring in aerospace and minoring in math.
"The one trip I took to campus, I was stunned, because it's absolutely beautiful," he said. "It feels secluded, but you take one step outside and you're in downtown Atlanta."
"It's important for me to get that experience in a big-city atmosphere," he said. "I want to go out and do what I want."
Giles "does not shy away from an academic challenge and is a natural leader, (as well as) a wonderful and thoughtful young man," Jenkins said. "I am going to miss having him in my classroom, but I am very excited for him to start the next chapter of his life at Georgia Tech."
Setting priorities
Giles made the "difficult" and adult decision to set aside both FCCLA and wrestling — which he'd also done for three years and enjoyed — to work more at Food Lion as a senior, he said.
"I do miss things, but I'm very happy with the decision, because I'm paying my way through college, and I'll need the (financial) help."
"I used to blow every bit of money I earned," he said with a laugh. However, "I've learned money management, and now I save, because college is not cheap."
His job has done wonders for his social skills.
"I was pretty shy before (I started there), and I had bad social anxiety," partially due to a lack of self-confidence, as "I was overweight, had braces and wore glasses," he said. His position forced interpersonal interaction, and now "I feel like I can talk to pretty much anybody."
Senior year, Giles had time for little else besides work, school and sleep, he said.
"I worked until midnight — I worked 40 hours or more every week, (because) I'm a workaholic — then got up at 6 a.m. for school, and I (did) get exhausted."
That's why he continued to carve out time for the gym, which has become a refuge.
"I put my earbuds in, and it's a lot like a therapy session," he said. "I feel so great afterward — I'm more productive after that — it's amazing."
Giles appears to have the genes for a rigorous workout regimen.
"My mom is a bodybuilder who has done quite a few shows and is going for her pro card this summer," he said earlier this year. "We work out quite a bit together, and she's insanely strong."
They went to a bodybuilding competition together two years ago in Rome — his first and, so far, only — and he won, he said.
"It was really interesting, and I have a nice trophy in my room."
'Find something just for you'
To current and future high school students, Giles advises they "find something just for you" that can be a sanctuary when all the other elements of life are ratcheting up stress levels.
For him, that's working out, but it can be anything, he said. Take the time to "do something just for you just because you enjoy it."
At times, Giles wondered if he should have taken "some easier classes" to help his grade point average, but a heavy load of AP classes was ultimately "the right decision, I think," he said. "It might have cost me valedictorian or salutatorian, but I wanted to look good for colleges," and he was accepted into Georgia Tech, so "I'm genuinely happy and comfortable."
"I feel I've lived my high school years and have no regrets," Giles concluded. "No regrets, it's a good feeling."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.