Students and faculty at Northwest Whitfield High School are gearing up for the annual Homecoming activities, which culminates with a football game against Southeast Whitfield High School on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Bruin Stadium.
Continuing this fall tradition, 20 young ladies selected by their peers will represent their classes on the Homecoming court. These ladies will be presented in formal attire at a ceremony to crown the senior Homecoming queen, who is selected by the entire student body. Video coverage of the ceremony will be available on the school website on Monday.
Northwest alumni and friends are invited to cheer the Bruins to victory at the football game. Tickets to the game are $8 and may be purchased in advance at the school.
