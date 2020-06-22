TUNELL HILL — Though it didn't unfold exactly as they thought it would, members of the Northwest Whitfield High School class of 2020 celebrated their graduation with families and friends Thursday and Friday.
"I was beginning to lose hope (for) graduation, this milestone I'd been waiting on for 12 years of school, it's a blessing to be here today," said Brogen Ballew, an honors-with-distinction graduate. "A couple of weeks ago, I didn't know whether I'd be here, if I'd see my family in the crowd, if I'd see my friends behind me."
Indeed, "no one could have imagined in August (of 2019) this year would have played out like this, and it stinks," said Britt Adams, Northwest's principal. "So, what do we do? How do we handle this?"
"We deal with it like any other time life throws you a curveball," Adams said. "Dig in, analyze, plan and act."
Because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that made large gatherings problematic, Whitfield County Schools altered graduation plans this year. Instead of high schools celebrating commencement at the Dalton Convention Center, proceedings were moved to the football fields of Coahulla Creek, Northwest and Southeast Whitfield high schools, and there were several sessions over multiple days to manage crowd sizes.
"I'm pretty sure we're the first group to graduate on the football field, or at least the first in a really long time," said Genevieve Oshier, the salutatorian of the class. This setup for graduation "was a lot better than I thought it was going to be, and everyone I've talked to really enjoyed it."
Graduates and guests were asked to maintain social distance during the proceedings due to COVID-19. Guests were also required to wear masks in the interest of public health.
"We went through a lot of possibilities" before settling on the graduation plan the high school executed Thursday and Friday, and while "it would have been easy to throw in the towel, that's not how Northwest works," Adams said. "This group will not let though times beat them down."
Rather, "they will act," he said. "They will act morally and with kindness."
"The class of 2020 had all these plans (for) hope, excitement and joy, (but) within a matter of weeks, we lost it all," Ballew said. However, even though students weren't able to attend school in person due to the pandemic, "you are all the ones who mean 'school' to me."
After all, a school without students is merely a building, and a lifeless one at that, but the members of this senior class "brought countless memories" into the lives of one another, he said. "We will always be Bruins."
Oshier reminded her classmates of similar points in her speech, she said. "Northwest has given us our home for the past four years."
Isha Mattal, who delivered a valedictory address to her fellow graduates Thursday, was eager to express gratitude to her teachers, whom she didn't have a chance to bid farewell previously due to the sudden end of in-person instruction in mid-March due to the pandemic.
"All the Northwest teachers have helped me in some way, and I want to thank them," she said. "I also feel fortunate that we're able to have some kind of ceremony where I can walk with the senior class for the last time."
That support from teachers and staff will continue even after the class of 2020 departs high school, Adams said. "We will always be there cheering you on, and we will always have your back."
For Mattal, "it was hard writing this speech, because we lost the last few months of our senior year, but we already made so many memories, so I wanted to try to get them to remember everything, and we have very bright futures," she said. In high school, "it's OK not to know exactly where you're going, (but) you should get invested in everything you're interested in, work hard, ask for help, and don't give up."
And while the popular aphorism advises "Don't take 'No' for an answer," Mattal disagrees.
"Do take 'No' for an answer, because that 'No' just makes you stronger and want to push further," she said. "'No' just means do it a different way, or work a little harder."
The setbacks of the pandemic "have taught us who we are," Ballew said. "We've learned not to take anything for granted and to be grateful."
"Make every day your day, and do it in gratefulness," he advised his classmates Friday. "Go out and continue to succeed."
