Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.