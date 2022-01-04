Northwest Whitfield High grad 'challenging' herself at the U.S. Naval Academy

Ava Barlow, a member of Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2021, is on her way up, in more ways than one.
Yes, she's ascending metaphorically: She was a Georgia Scholar, she received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, and she was a member of the Bruins' girls soccer team that reached the first state Final Four in school history last spring.
However, she also wants to — as Frank Sinatra once sang — "play among the stars" literally. She's been fascinated by space and obsessed with NASA and astronauts since childhood, so she'll major in aerospace engineering in Annapolis — where she wants to be a member of the school's parachute team — and she hopes to use a career as a naval pilot as a stepping stone to becoming an astronaut.
Those are lofty goals, but "if anyone can do that, she can," said Melissa Torbett, Barlow's high school chemistry teacher. "Ava has been taken with science, particularly physics, since she was little."
"When my husband," Sean, taught Barlow as a freshman in Honors Economics and Citizenship, "he introduced me to her in the hallway one day, and she had a book by (American astrophysicist and planetary scientist) Neil deGrasse Tyson, I think, and asked me some question that, one, I couldn't believe a freshman in high school was asking about (because) it was such a high-level question, and, two, I wouldn't have been able to answer without doing some research to go back and re-learn things I hadn't seen for a long time," Torbett said. Barlow "is naturally inquisitive with a highly analytical mind that has been fun to watch develop over the past three years."
Barlow also had Sean Torbett for Advanced Placement (AP) U.S. history and AP government as a junior and senior, and on the rare occasions she didn't understand something in class, she "always had the curiosity to ask questions — normally deeper than what I was covering — to get a better grasp on the subject," Sean Torbett said. "Ava is highly intelligent and intrinsically motivated to do the best that she can in everything that she does."
Simply completing the Naval Academy's "crazy" application process was a feat in itself, as it's "very rigorous," Barlow said. "Most people don't even finish it."
"There's a physical fitness test — I was in cross country at the time, so I didn't have to prepare as much as I would have otherwise, because I was already pretty fit — that is just a lot, packed in one thing right after the next," she said. "I also had interviews with generals and wrote several essays."
Of the 16,000 who applied for the Naval Academy's 2021-22 freshman class, 1,200 were chosen, so "I was really, really excited, and my whole family is very proud," she said. "I was shocked, actually, because I had pretty much written it off, and I was going to go to the University of Georgia."
Instead, Barlow went to Maryland in July for "plebe summer," standard for new midshipmen, she said. "It's like their initiation."
In college, "I want to challenge myself physically as well as mentally, and I know I'm capable of doing more," she said. "I'm also excited to meet the people — it can be hard to find 'your people' — but at (the Naval Academy) everyone there is just as ambitious, driven and hard-working as (I am)."
"We were so excited when she started expressing interest in a service academy, knowing that would be a tremendous way for her to be able to study and learn and experience all the things she is interested in," Melissa Torbett said. "It has been a pleasure to know her and to teach her, and I can't wait to see what all she will achieve and experience during her time at the Naval Academy."
Hearing she would attend the Naval Academy "made my day," Sean Torbett said. "The possibilities are endless in Annapolis for Ava, and the connections she is going to make are going to open doors that she doesn't even realize yet. Leadership-wise, when Ava completes her education, she will hopefully push those that work with her and for her to excel in whatever they are assigned."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private school throughout the state.
Barlow was also one of only 64 Georgia students selected to serve on State School Superintendent Richard Woods' Student Advisory Council for the 2020-21 school year, she was a member of the Beta Club, the Leadership Team, the Diversity Club, SkillsUSA — a career and technical student organization that serves nearly 400,000 students and professional members — and SWENext (Society of Women Engineers). She also ran cross country and played soccer for the Bruins.
She missed the final few games of her soccer team's historic season due to a sprained MCL, and "it was very hard, but I was there to cheer them on," she said. The players "had such a bond with each other — we were so close — and we always played with integrity."
Even after her injury, Barlow "embraced her limited role and became a motivator on the bench for the other girls," said coach Amanda Moore. She was a "great senior leader and role model for us."
"She worked very hard with our trainer in therapy to recover from her injury," Moore added. "She would go to her therapy sessions and then come back the last 30 minutes of practice and give 100% effort in whatever we were working on."
Barlow credits Northwest's teachers and staff, including Rebecca Jenkins, Northwest's AP coordinator and an adviser for the Diversity Club; Melissa and Sean Torbett; and Moore for what she's been able to accomplish, but they deflected those laurels back onto her.
Barlow "cares about academics and has set very high standards and goals for herself," according to Jenkins. She "has the dedication, character and intelligence to achieve her dreams."
Barlow's soccer teammates "were very excited for her and thought it was the coolest thing for one of their teammates to go somewhere like" the Naval Academy, Moore said. "She is an all-around great kid, and we are happy to have someone from our team get an outstanding opportunity like this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.