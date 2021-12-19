Northwest Whitfield High School alumna 'going to do exceptional things in this world'

It's "the little things" Abby Adams, a member of Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2021, misses most about high school, from reminding friends she loves them after class to sticking encouraging notes to the computer screen of her father (then Northwest's principal) in his office while he was roaming the halls.
"You think of a random memory, and it was really sweet," said Adams, who graduated with honors with distinction — she finished with an average of 94.5-100 while taking at least three Advanced Placement or dual enrollment classes — and was a 2020-21 Georgia Scholar.
"Little gestures mean more to you than you'd think, and I feel like my high school career has been chock-full of little moments that have meant so much to me."
"I feel like I just got here, like I was just a freshman," Adams reflected this summer. "The time has really flown by."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private school throughout the state.
Service and agriculture
Adams was president of the Beta Club and Key Club, as well as secretary of the school's National Honor Society chapter, all of which encompassed everything from visiting elementary schools to writing cards to nursing home residents, but above all "I've really enjoyed helping other kids," Adams said. Perhaps no outreach effort had more impact than last year's Bruin Boxes, which Adams and several others in an agriculture leadership class spearheaded.
The class, led by agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Janet Robbins, devised the Bruin Boxes shortly before the start of the 2020-21 school year when students like Adams noticed the need for food in the community due to the harmful economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. The need-based food outreach initiative for students and their families provided boxes of food for nearly 40 families every other week.
"Many families reached out to us to say thank you, and that's really gratifying," Adams said.
Adams is especially grateful for the load Robbins shouldered with the Bruin Boxes, the senior leadership class and as a mentor to so many students, including herself.
"She has done so so much for us, to help us grow — I've had her since freshman year — and she is totally our mom," Adams said. "She gave up her planning period to do that leadership class with us, she's always giving us little gifts, and she is the glue of that school."
College
Adams plans to major in agriculture communications, but "that could change," she said. "I really love writing — free writing is really my thing since freshman year — and I think everyone should write, because we all have thoughts worth expressing."
She's attending the University of Georgia, a late change in plans after initially considering Berry College, Mercer and the University of North Georgia, among others.
"I thought I wanted somewhere smaller, but my sister, Lily, (currently) a junior, loves Georgia, and my parents told me 'Wherever you are, you'll find your friend group, your community that you'll be really close with,'" she said. "There are also so many clubs and opportunities (at Georgia), because it's such a big school."
Dance and tennis
Adams has been involved with the Dalton Dance Company since she was 3, and she played tennis for the Bruins.
"Tennis is also one of my favorite things — I love tennis — and it brought me close, good relationships," said Adams, who "first picked up a racket in eighth grade," joined the varsity squad as a sophomore and progressed to be the Bruins' top singles player as a senior. "I worked really hard, and I was proud of that."
It was "hard work and dedication" that took Adams to the top singles spot after starting with "limited tennis experience," as she "is full of drive and is going to do exceptional things in this world," said Steven Smith, Northwest's tennis coach. "Abby was a leader for our team on and off the court, (and) it cannot be overstated how valuable Abby was to the whole team."
Principal was also 'Dad'
Though he retired from Whitfield County Schools at the end of the 2020-21 school year, her father, Britt, was Northwest's principal for more than a decade, and "I honestly loved it," Abby Adams said. "He's always there, and I'd see him every single day," regularly sneaking into his office to leave sticky notes on his computer, which "was, like, our thing."
He was also the high school principal for Lily, a 2019 Northwest graduate, so "it's just normal for us," she said. "It was also great to have that 'connection' to the principal if we wanted to do a project in our agriculture leadership class, or if I just forgot to get a parent signature on a permission form."
Britt Adams did have to strike a balance with his daughters of "letting them be their own person and not being too much in their business," he said with a chuckle. "It's not always easy to be 'the principal's kid,' but they both handled it so well."
The only downside was the occasional snide remark from a student that "I only got something, like a scholarship or an award, because I was the principal's kid," Abby Adams said. "I take school super seriously, and that's why I got it, not because" she was the principal's daughter.
She also heard some criticism from students for his decisions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, but "it was easy to stick by him, because I think he makes good decisions," she said. "I have him super high on a pedestal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.