"I was always trained (in theater) that it must be a joyful process, and, if not, we need to do something different," said Josh Ruben, head of Northwest Whitfield High School's drama department. "I encourage kids to find that joy."
"I try to tailor all my teaching to meet the needs and abilities of each student," said Ruben, who has been named a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars for his "outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession."
Whether an English language learner, special education student or a student battling mental and emotional health difficulties, "I appreciate the needs of each student, and (throughout my teaching career) I've gotten better at" identifying the strengths and challenges of students, Ruben said.
Drama is "a good class to take even if you're not" set on a career in theater because "you learn lots of different life lessons," said Annliz Renard, who nominated Ruben for the award and graduated with honors from Northwest in May. Theater and drama have "really helped me with my confidence, and I feel part of a community."
"Learning teamwork has been very important, and I've even learned finance, even though I didn't really want to," Renard said with a laugh. Ruben is "a wise person."
"I try to run the drama club like a business, (so) I do a unit on finances, revenues and expenses," Ruben said. He makes a point of including other content areas in drama — from literacy and language to math and science — whenever possible.
His classes are also different from most others in curriculum, as "I try to be fun and engaging," he said. "I get feedback in class" from students, and "it's not so regimented."
Northwest's one-act play won its region last year for the second time in three years and finished second at the Georgia State High School Association state competition — also for the second time in three years — and Renard was a critical piece, Ruben said. She was designated an All-Star performer at region and state on the strength of her dramatic monologue from "Antigone," a Greek tragedy by Sophocles.
Ruben's Ukrainian ancestry helped him connect early with Renard, who moved to the U.S. from Ukraine in November 2017, and "we bonded quickly," which allowed her natural creativity to flow, Ruben said. "She's been one of our stars and has done some wonderful things."
The Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction honor "recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow as scholars, leaders and citizens," according to the National Society of High School Scholars. Founded in 2002 by James W. Lewis, president of the society, and Claes Nobel, a senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, more information on the society can be found online at nshss.org.
"I'm always shocked when things like this happen, because there are so many amazing teachers doing inspiring work," Ruben said. "My great joy, now, is watching these kids on stage singing, dancing, etc. I just smile as I'm taking notes, because they're so good."
Ruben is particularly proud of all the improvisation he brings to drama, including an improv comedy team, both because he was a traveling improv actor prior to moving to education and due to the lessons improv imparts.
In improv, "you have to be positive, you have to work as a team, and you must listen," he said. "You always have to ask, 'How can I contribute to a scene?' And, sometimes, that's just by listening and watching someone else."
Ruben thought he'd be a writer but he "followed a girl" into a drama class and quickly became hooked, he said. "I wasn't a star, especially in high school — I was backstage, doing tech work — but I (loved) the energy, the fun and the people you meet."
He continued to pursue his twin passions of writing and theater at Carnegie Mellon University, where — among others — he knew award-winning actor Billy Porter, and he later was a member of the Alliance Theater in Atlanta, he said.
"I really enjoyed it, but I was tired of the gypsy life and wanted to settle down," and he'd started teaching acting classes, so becoming a full-time teacher "snowballed from there."
Ruben advises his students to "get out of your comfort zone — get out of the box — (as) the key is saying 'Yes' to things," he said. "Be open to things — try it — and if it's not working, try something else."
Renard, a recipient of a Claes Nobel Academic Excellence Scholarship, "never had another teacher who actually cared about me" like Ruben, she said. "He's taught me life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.