Northwest Whitfield High School football game to be televised

Northwest Whitfield High School's home football game against Heritage High School on Friday, Oct. 15, will be televised by Sinclair Communications.
The Whitfield County Board of Education voted 5-0 for a transfer of broadcast rights during Monday night's meeting.
Sinclair will provide on-air broadcast personnel and a production truck. If the game is aired live, Sinclair will provide a satellite truck and satellite time for broadcast. Sinclair retains exclusive rights to commercials and broadcast sponsorships, and all revenue from any commercials and/or sponsorships.
The board members also voted 5-0 to change the location for an ongoing agreement with the Family Resource Agency of North Georgia Head Start. The location for services is being changed from the former North Whitfield Middle School building — Whitfield County Schools is opening a new North Whitfield Middle School near Edwards Park for the 2021-22 academic year — to Beaverdale Elementary School.
Whitfield County Schools will provide two classroom spaces at Beaverdale to house 32 Head Start children, 16 in each room; a pair of paraprofessionals to work with these students and one certified staff member; and any necessary transportation. Head Start will provide a full-time teacher, two full-time assistants and one "shared floater."
The agreement, which took effect Sunday, continues joint planning and implementation of individual education plans for preschool children with disabilities. Whitfield County Schools and Head Start can share screening, diagnostic and assessment information on children served by both entities, as well as recommendations for those children, with parental consent.
COVID-19
Whitfield County Schools opens the 2021-22 academic year for students Friday, and, like last year, masks will be encouraged, but not required; schools will have masks for those who don't have one but wish to wear one. The school system also urges anyone eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 — currently, those ages 12 and older are eligible — to be vaccinated but is not requiring it.
Vaccinated students and staff exposed to COVID-19, but who are asymptomatic, will not have to quarantine. Unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed will have to quarantine for 10 days.
Contact tracing will continue this year, and COVID-19 numbers in the school system will be updated weekly on the system's website, www.wcsga.net, as they were last year. Enhanced cleaning procedures instituted last year, such as Ecovasive treatment of buildings, will continue this year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Ecovasive treatment, which Whitfield County Schools utilized throughout the 2020-21 academic year, is "one more layer" to protect students and staff from COVID-19, according to Superintendent Mike Ewton. The product is endorsed by the Georgia School Boards Association's risk management group, and it was used by several school systems in the state this past school year, including Dalton Public Schools.
For more information, visit www.wcsga.net/COVID-guidelines.
Construction
The installation of the gym floor at Cohutta Elementary School should be complete by "the middle of next week," said Mark Gibson, chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools. The building's roof work is slated to be finished "in the middle of this month."
The first phase of a roof project at Southeast Whitfield High School is all-but-complete, with the focus on the roof over the school's vocational wing, Gibson said. The full roof project is scheduled for completion next summer.
Aspiring leaders
Whitfield County Schools has selected 18 employees for the third cohort of the school system's leadership academy, said Michelle Caldwell, director of accountability and assessment. More than 40 applied, a record, but it's believed critical to keep the number in the class manageable so it remains an intimate experience.
This year's cohort will "kick off" Tuesday at Valley Point Middle School, Caldwell said. Classes are held throughout the school year on Saturdays with the goal of building leadership capacity in those interested in taking on larger roles within the school system.
Even with only two cohorts completed thus far, this program has already proved "so valuable to us," Ewton said. Not only do administrators see who is interested in progressing up the leadership ladder, but "we get to see how they think and what their character is like."
