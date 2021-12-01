Northwest Whitfield High School Georgia Scholar takes trumpet talent to University of Tennessee

When Ryan Hulsey delivered the "inspiration" speech at Northwest Whitfield High School's 2021 commencement this spring, he "really wanted to capture our shared experience (as a class), not one experience, because you (can have so many) at Northwest," and Hulsey perhaps understands that better than most.
Hulsey was a member of the marching band and the concert band, Beta Club, the National Honor Society and the Diversity Club, which he served as vice president. He played tennis for a year, and he was the senior class secretary.
"Looking back, it's kind of a blur," Hulsey, who graduated with honors with distinction — he finished high school with a numerical average of 94.5-100 while taking at least three Advanced Placement (AP) or dual enrollment classes — and was a 2020-21 Georgia Scholar, said with a laugh. "I always tried to schedule ahead — my work schedule at Chick-fil-A each week was the foundation — and I wouldn't trade any of my (experiences) at Northwest for the world."
He especially treasured the experiences with his "support group," known as the "Floater Crew," comprised of class of 2021 members Reese Brown, valedictorian; Will Summey, honors with distinction graduate; salutatorian Gillian Vaughn; and Georgia Scholars Ava Barlow, Chloe Hutchison and Courtney Jones.
"In middle school, I started seeing my elementary friends shift more toward sports, while I was more interested in theater and schoolwork, (so) I felt a little left out, but then (all of us in the Floater Crew) found each other," he said. "I was ecstatic to find a group (in which) I fit so well."
"It started as a study group for AP Chemistry," but quickly expanded to "breakfast club" study sessions and after-school parties, he said. "We had a 'Harry Potter' party where we all dressed up, and that was a lot of fun."
Those in the Floater Crew could "always relate, because they were going through the same things, and it helps to have someone to talk to," Brown said. "We've always taken the same classes and run in similar circles."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private school throughout the state.
Hulsey was most engaged with the Diversity Club.
His father is from Thailand, and in the club, "we took a lot of cultural trips, (which were) very cool," he said. "I really like getting the perspectives of others and putting myself in their shoes."
Hulsey was "essential" to the Diversity Club, said Rebecca Jenkins, the club's adviser. As one of the leaders, he was instrumental in selecting service projects, recruiting new members and decorating the bulletin board that celebrated cultural holidays.
He also volunteered at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, which was "really impactful to me," he said. "They're really passionate about what they do, and that's really rubbed off on me, (so) I plan to do that for awhile."
He's also deeply involved with Varnell United Methodist Church, for which he served on a vision team that conducted research to strategize the church's new strategic plan. He also preached from the pulpit on Youth Sundays and went on several mission trips to West Virginia.
Hulsey's adroitness with — and passion for — trumpet helped make his college decision for him. He successfully auditioned for the University of Tennessee's marching band, which tipped the scales to the Volunteers.
"Playing at football games, that's a rush you never get tired of, and I'm very excited" to play at a Tennessee football game with 100,000-plus fans packed into Neyland Stadium, he said this summer. "That would be exhilarating."
Hulsey began playing trumpet in the sixth grade, but he initially detested band, he said. "Getting me to go was like pulling teeth for my mom," but he soon realized music "was a way to get my emotions out and express myself."
He'd look up sheet music on his own outside of school "out of curiosity and try to play it," and when he reached high school, Hulsey "pushed myself to keep up with the big dogs," he said. A second chair in the wind ensemble by his sophomore year, he continued to practice, and he was a marching band captain as a junior and senior, which "really helped me grow."
He especially enjoyed marching band because "it's never the same," and he plays regularly in his church, he said. "I'm always looking for opportunities to grow."
Tennessee also offers a solid biosystems engineering program, and its location in the Great Smoky Mountains "offers lots of opportunities for me to get hands-on experience," Hulsey said. "I also definitely want to study abroad at some point, and Tennessee (has a lot of study abroad sites) in South America."
During Hulsey's first three years of high school his main focus was English, but his senior year AP biology class taught by Chris Albritton "sparked my interest in science," he said. "It opened a new window for me, and now I want to find ways to help the planet that don't hurt people economically."
