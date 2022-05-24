"I'm so proud of us," Emma Allen said as she and the rest of the members of Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2022 were about to proceed onto the football field for Friday's graduation ceremony. "I'm crying."
Allen and her classmates experienced many "picture-worthy moments" during their four years at Northwest, and she recently scrolled through them on her phone, from long runs at state tournaments with her volleyball and basketball teammates to cheering on other athletes at their games to watching plays and concerts to exulting over school projects and science experiments, said the salutatorian.
"My list could go on and on, and it's such a gift to look at these pictures and relive them."
These pictures are "worth more than a thousand words, and we have a lot to be proud of," said Allen, who snapped a few final photos of herself and her classmates during her speech Friday. These pictures "will last a lifetime, as will our memories of being Bruins — once a Bruin, always a Bruin."
Luke Giles, who graduated with honors with distinction — finishing high school with a numerical average of 94.5-100 while taking at least three Advanced Placement or dual enrollment classes — and who is a Georgia Scholar, will miss the everyday occurrences that make high school so special.
"Just the time spent with friends, the late nights, the sleepovers, driving, going out to eat," he said. "I'm going to miss this place."
He's also improved immensely during his four years at Northwest, he said.
"I'm a better person, a better student, and more comfortable in my own skin" now than he was four years ago, which "is possibly the most important thing I've learned."
Northwest "has prepared us to reach our full potential, and everyone here has what it takes to accomplish our goals," Allen said. "There's no obstacle we cannot overcome, (so go) live a life that is picture-worthy."
There is "an unlimited amount of potential in these seats waiting to be unleashed, and — as always — it's a great day to be a Bruin," said graduate Austin Duncan. "Be excited to go into the world to discover things, and be the best version of yourself."
Those sitting "beside you (tonight) have done this with you, and getting this far is never an easy task," so graduation is "worth celebration," said Emma Hackney, an honors-with-distinction graduate. "Now, the world is at your fingertips."
"Do what you love to do, and will have an impact on yourself, those around you, (and/or) the world," Hackney advised her classmates. "Be who you want to be, and be proud of everything you do."
"Take what you've learned, and make your future all you want it to be," said valedictorian Mia Gale. "Don't let anyone undermine your goals, (but, rather,) find your purpose, and go out and make your mark in this world."
Principal Mandie Jones has seen the "hearts that beat with the desire for success" in members of the class of 2022, who didn't have a "normal" school year after freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but "excelled" anyway.
"I see hope and endless possibility" in this class, Jones said. The graduates ought to use their time at Northwest as a springboard to successful futures, but also never forget that — as Northwest alumni — "you're part of something bigger, and you always have a home and a family here."
