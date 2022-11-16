The Northwest Whitfield High School Theatre Company made a clean sweep of the Georgia High School Association One Act Play competition, bringing home awards for best performance as well as best actor and actress.
The six school 4A competition was Oct. 29 at Heritage High School in Ringgold, and this victory advanced the drama club to the Georgia state finals.
It was the second year that Northwest won the best One Act performance. Three seniors triumphantly accepted the trophy for the school: Olivia Akers, Gabby Almon and Zea Jensen. All have been an active part of the drama team for all four high school years.
A One Act Play competition is a strict, 55-minute dramatic performance by high school students. Each school must build and create its own sets and costumes.
The cast must bring their own sets to the competition and get them on stage, complete the full performance and remove all items from the stage within the time limit. Teams that exceed the time limit are hit with a penalty.
In addition, students must perform the entire play including lighting and backstage set changes
This year’s performance was a sword-fighting adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet.” The Northwest Whitfield drama club is collectively known as The Northwest Theatre Company. Southeast Whitfield High School was the other school from Whitfield County to enter the competition. The best actor in the region went to Ryder Underwood for his role as Romeo. Chrissy Garvin won as best actress for her portrayal of Friar Lawrence.
Also named as regional All-Stars from Northwest Whitfield were Anna Claire Scoggins (Juliet) and Alex Ogles (Mercutio).
Josh Ruben directs the Northwest Theatre Company. This year’s play of “Romeo and Juliet” was adapted into a one act play by Catherine ‘Queen’ Bolden. There were some anxious moments during Northwest’s performance as the minutes clicked off the clock.
“We got off the stage at the 54 minutes, 25-second mark,” commented a rather pale-looking Ruben.”That is way too close for comfort, so we’ll need additional rehearsals to give ourselves a few extra minutes at the state competition.”
The Georgia state 4A finals are up next for Northwest Whitfield on Saturday at Northside High School in Warner Robins. The competition includes seven other high school regional champions from around the state. In 2021, Northwest Whitfield finished second at the state finals.
During the nervous moments as the judges tallied the school’s scores after the final performance, the participating schools began to serenade each other.
Acapella versions of songs ranged from John Denver to Taylor Swift. A win at state this year will let Northwest add a new song to their list: Queen’s 1977 hit “We Are The Champions.”
