Northwest Whitfield High School faculty and students celebrate their 48th annual Homecoming Oct. 3-7.
Former Homecoming Queens who are invited to return are:
• Jennifer Adamson Hobbs, 1982 Queen, class of 1983.
• Julie Akins Conrad, 1992 Queen, class of 1993.
• Jamie Lou Phillips Lowe, 2002 Queen, class of 2003.
• Summer Mosteller Coronel, 2012 Queen, class of 2013.
• Vanessa Coronel, 2021 Queen, class of 2022.
The Homecoming Queen candidates and Homecoming Court representatives will be recognized during an assembly on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 8:30 a.m. in the school auditorium.
Senior football player escorts for the assembly are Jake Bielling, Jax Brooker, Owen Brooker, Bryce Bryant, Reece Cowart, Conner Cummings, Braxton Floyd, Gyan Gomez, Jaxon Greeson, Colton Harrington, Grant Holder, Jaxon Holt, Holden Lane, Ike Ralston, Dominique Smith and Jase Talley.
On Friday, Oct. 7, the Bruins host Southeast Whitfield High School in Bruin Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Former Homecoming Queens, current Queen candidates and the underclassmen court representatives will be presented at halftime. The 2022 Northwest Whitfield Homecoming Queen will be crowned during this ceremony.
