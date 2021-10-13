Students and faculty at Northwest Whitfield High School are gearing up for the annual Homecoming activities which will culminate with a football game against Heritage High School on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bruin Stadium.
Continuing this fall tradition, 20 young ladies selected by their peers will represent their classes on the Homecoming court. These ladies will be presented in formal attire at a ceremony to crown the senior Homecoming queen, who has been selected by the student body.
Northwest alumni and friends are invited to cheer the Bruins to victory as we celebrate this longstanding Northwest tradition. Tickets to the football game are $8 and may be purchased in advance at the school or on www.GoFan.co with school search Northwest Whitfield.
