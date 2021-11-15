The Northwest Whitfield High School Theatre Company won the region 7-4A one-act play championship on Oct. 30 and swept the awards for its performance of "Antigone."
The group advances to the state championship on Saturday, Nov 20, to be held at Houston County High School in Warner Robins.
Awards included:
• Best Actress: Arianna Jackson as Antigone (only one is selected from all performers in every show).
• Best Actor: Ryder Underwood as Creon (only one is selected from all performers in every show).
• All Star Cast: Charlotte Edwards as Ismene and Annliz Renard as Tiresias (two actors from each play are named).
• Judges Special Citation for Best Ensemble: Awarded to cast and crew.
Judges comments included:
• "This is a work of art! Thank you.”
• “A story well told.”
• “The stage was filled with timeless images.”
• “Such great work; the dialogue was seamless and moving.”
• “The fight scene was so real, I was a little scared."
In addition, the facilitators were both shocked and impressed that the entire technical crew and all of the setup and running of the show was handled exclusively by the students. No adults, besides the show’s director, were involved in the execution of the show.
