Amy Norwood has been appointed as the assistant principal for Brookwood School for the 2023-24 school year. The Dalton Board of Education approved this position during the regular meeting on Monday, June 12.
Norwood's career in elementary education spans more than two decades, commencing in 1996 at B.C. Haynie Elementary. For the past 11 years she has worked for Dalton Public Schools, dedicating several years of her professional journey to both Blue Ridge School and Westwood School.
With a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Georgia Southern University, a master's degree in early childhood education from the University of West Georgia and a Literacy Coaching Certificate from Lesley University, she possesses a strong academic foundation and a robust set of qualifications.
Norwood has been Teacher of the Year twice, once at Nickajack Elementary in 2006 and another time at Blue Ridge in 2018.
“Mrs. Norwood’s deep understanding of curriculum and instruction, enthusiasm for learning and her strengths-based approach to leading will serve to build and cultivate strong relationships with students, staff and parents,” said Brookwood Principal BethAnn Browning. “I’m thrilled she will be joining the Brookwood family.”
"I couldn't be more thrilled to have her join our district administrative team," said Superintendent Tim Scott. "Her extensive experience, exceptional educational background and unwavering dedication to student success make her an invaluable asset."
