Donna Flood, Murray County clerk of Superior Court, and the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority present free notary training on Friday, May 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Registration is required for this class conducted via Zoom. Seating is limited. When you complete the training you will receive a certificate of completion by email. Go here to register: https://gsccca-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZApdOisqj0tGNdyj12E9EhCjPwt0OM28uCo.
If you have questions, contact the Murray County Clerk’s Office at (706) 695-2932.
