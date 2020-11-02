Note to readers: Tuesday's election results may be delayed due to record absentee, mail in and early voting

Tuesday’s election could be one of the most uncertain in modern U.S. history because of record absentee, mail in and early voting.
Due to this uncertainty surrounding the election, it's possible the outcomes of the presidential election and state and local races won't be known by press time Tuesday night. The chances of those results appearing in Wednesday's paper are slim. Moreover, many results may not be known for several days as election officials count sufficient ballots to confirm the winners.
We plan to have updated vote results on our website (www.dailycitizen.news) throughout the counting process. National, state and local winners will not be declared until they have the votes to justify a call. Statewide and presidential race winners will rely on the Associated Press declaring the winners. The AP is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain.
— The Daily Citizen-News
