All Whitfield County Schools Title I schools have scheduled their Annual Title I Parent Meeting for the following dates/times:

• Antioch Elementary: Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 8 a.m.

• Beaverdale Elementary: Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

• Cedar Ridge Elementary: Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.

• Cohutta Elementary: Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.

• Dawnville Elementary: Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.

• Dug Gap Elementary: Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

• Eastside Elementary: Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

• New Hope Elementary: Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

• Pleasant Grove Elementary: Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

• Tunnel Hill Elementary: Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

• Valley Point Elementary: Sept. 6 at 1:35 p.m.

• Varnell Elementary: Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

• Westside Elementary: Aug. 31 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Eastbrook Middle: Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

• New Hope Middle: Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

• North Whitfield Middle: Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

• Valley Point Middle: Sept. 7 at 7:30 a.m.

• Westside Middle: Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

• Phoenix High School: Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Southeast Whitfield High School: Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Meetings will last approximately an hour. All schools also have recordings that can be found on each school’s website under Resources, For Families, Family Engagement/Title I and on each school’s Facebook page. Please contact your child’s school with any questions.

