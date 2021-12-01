November Teacher of the Month

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its "Teacher of the Month" for November, Jacob Morrisette. He is a sixth-grade science teacher at Valley Point Middle School. From left are Principal Drew Bragg, Morrisette and Michael Hewatt of Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton.

 

