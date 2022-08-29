Milly's, a boutique that also sells home decor and food, has a new location but the same unique style, said owners Kayla Flores and Emma Kinsey.
Milly's opened about a year ago in Bry-Man's Plaza and recently moved into a location at 265 N. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton.
"We sell women's clothes, children's clothes, home decor, food," said Kinsey. "Anything that we like and that we can get our hands on, we try to sell. We sell things we'd like to buy."
"We try to make sure our prices are affordable," said Flores. "We keep them as low as possible."
Kinsey said their customers are "mostly the younger generation."
"But we think people of any generation can come here and find something they would like," Kinsey said.
The two said two items that sell very well are Bella & Bear Hawaiian sea salt shampoo and conditioner.
"It comes in a jar, so that's unique," Flores said. "And it feels like salt. It makes your hair really, really clean. And when you use the conditioner, it looks really pretty."
"If you use it, you can tell the difference between it and a normal shampoo," said Kinsey. "Your hair feels lighter and softer."
The duo say they are proud of the artists and vendors they work with. They said they try to find things people can't find in other stores in Dalton.
"If you are looking for furniture, if you are looking for embroidery, come in and we might have something you like or be able to get it," Flores said. "We look for things that we like, and we try to support companies that give back and help good causes."
"You can't sell something you don't like and support yourself," said Kinsey. "When I'm showing something to someone, it helps to be able to say 'I like this' or 'I personally use this.'"
How did they come up with the name for the store?
"We drew a name out of a hat," said Kinsey. "We just picked it out."
"But the longer we stay in business, the more Milly seems like a real person," said Flores. "I feel like she is inclusive. She's like a member of the family and someone that's part of everything we do."
The store is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
