Number of COVID patients at Hamilton drops to lowest since Aug. 11

Hamilton Medical Center on Monday had 45 COVID patients (39 unvaccinated; 87%); 10 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (10 unvaccinated; 100%); and eight were on ventilators (eight unvaccinated; 100%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Friday the hospital had 50 COVID patients (40 unvaccinated; 80%); nine of those were in the ICU (nine unvaccinated; 100%); and nine were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 100%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County since March 2020, there have been 296 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 20 probable deaths due to the virus. Since Sept. 1, there have been 49 confirmed COVID deaths.
Since March 2020, there have been 18,771 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.