Number of COVID patients at Hamilton Medical almost doubles since Jan. 5

The number of COVID-19 patients at Hamilton Medical Center has almost doubled since Jan. 5.
Hamilton Medical Center on Monday had 86 COVID patients (70 unvaccinated; 81%); 11 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (nine unvaccinated; 82%); and seven were on ventilators (five unvaccinated; 71%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Jan. 5 there were 44 COVID patients (31 unvaccinated; 70%); two of those were in the ICU (two unvaccinated; 100%); and one was on a ventilator (one unvaccinated; 100%).
On Friday there were 74 COVID patients (58 unvaccinated; 78%); nine of those were in the ICU (six unvaccinated; 67%); and seven were on ventilators (five unvaccinated; 710%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County there have been 339 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 29 probable deaths due to the virus and 994 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Friday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Since March 2020 through Friday, there have been 24,810 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
