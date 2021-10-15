Number of COVID patients at Hamilton Medical Center drops by 1

Hamilton Medical Center on Friday had 47 COVID patients (40 unvaccinated; 85%); eight of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (seven unvaccinated; 88%); and five were on ventilators (five unvaccinated; 100%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Wednesday there were 48 COVID patients (41 unvaccinated; 85%); eight of those were in the ICU (eight unvaccinated; 100%); and six were on ventilators (six unvaccinated; 100%)
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County there have been 301 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 21 probable deaths due to the virus and 890 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Since Sept. 1, there have been 54 confirmed COVID deaths.
Since March 2020 through Thursday, there have been 18,990 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.