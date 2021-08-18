In one week, the number of COVID-19 patients at Hamilton Medical Center has surged 42%, according to information posted on the hospital's website.
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began publicly reporting the numbers. On Wednesday, the hospital reported 70 COVID patients.
From Monday to Wednesday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID increased from 63 to 70.
Eleven of the current COVID patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) — 10 unvaccinated — and eight patients are on ventilators — seven unvaccinated.
On Monday, Hamilton reported 12 COVID patients in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
Of the 70 COVID patients on Wednesday, 58 were unvaccinated.
Of the 63 COVID patients on Monday, 53 were unvaccinated.
Hamilton is licensed for more than 200 beds.
For more information, go to www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.