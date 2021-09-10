Number of COVID patients at hospital jumps 18%

The number of COVID-19 patients at Hamilton Medical Center jumped 18% — from 56 to 69 — from Wednesday to Friday, according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Friday, the hospital had 69 COVID patients (60 unvaccinated; 87%); 17 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (13 unvaccinated; 76%); and nine were on ventilators (eight unvaccinated; 89%).
The hospital on Wednesday had 56 COVID patients (52 unvaccinated; 93%); 14 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (12 unvaccinated; 86%); and 11 were on ventilators (10 unvaccinated; 91%). On Aug. 25, the hospital had 78 COVID patients.
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
