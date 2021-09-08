Number of COVID patients fall at Hamilton Medical Center

The number of COVID-19 patients at Hamilton Medical Center has dropped 28% over the past two weeks, from 78 to 56, according to information posted on the hospital's website.
The hospital on Wednesday had 56 COVID patients (52 unvaccinated; 93%); 14 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (12 unvaccinated; 86%); and 11 were on ventilators (10 unvaccinated; 91%). On Aug. 25, the hospital had 78 COVID patients.
On Monday, the hospital had 62 COVID patients (58 unvaccinated; 94%); 14 of those were in the ICU (13 unvaccinated; 93%); and nine were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 100%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.