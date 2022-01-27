Number of COVID patients increases 127% over past 3 weeks at Hamilton Medical

The number of COVID-19 patients at Hamilton Medical Center hit 100 on Wednesday, a 16% increase from Monday, according to information posted on the hospital's website. Since Jan. 5, the number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased 127%.
Of those 100 COVID patients hospitalized Wednesday, 82 were unvaccinated (82%); nine of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (nine unvaccinated; 100%); and six were on ventilators (five unvaccinated; 83%).
On Monday there were 86 COVID patients (70 unvaccinated; 81%); 11 of those were in the ICU (nine unvaccinated; 82%); and seven were on ventilators (five unvaccinated; 71%).
On Jan. 5 there were 44 COVID patients (31 unvaccinated; 70%); two of those were in the ICU (two unvaccinated; 100%); and one was on a ventilator (one unvaccinated; 100%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County there have been 340 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 29 probable deaths due to the virus and 1,005 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Since March 2020 through Wednesday, there have been 25,684 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
