Number of COVID patients, those in ICU and on ventilators at Hamilton Medical Center climb again

The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) and on ventilators at Hamilton Medical Center jumped from Friday to Monday, as did the total number hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Monday, the hospital had 69 COVID patients (63 unvaccinated); 15 of those were in the ICU (14 unvaccinated); and 13 were on ventilators (12 unvaccinated). On Friday, the hospital had 66 COVID patients (56 unvaccinated); 12 of those were in the ICU (11 unvaccinated); and 10 were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began publicly reporting the numbers. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2.
Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
