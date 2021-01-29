Number of Murray County Schools' virtual learners down

CHATSWORTH — As of Jan. 14, 594 of Murray County Schools' first semester full-time virtual students planned to continue virtually for the second half of the year, with 102 additions, said Spencer Gazaway, director of secondary education.
Murray County Schools has about 7,000 students, and roughly 1,200 opted for virtual learning to start the year.
Not all students who wanted to be virtual for the second semester were allowed, however, said Kelly Rogers, director of elementary and early learning. "We don't want a child to languish in an environment where they're unsuccessful," so teams at every school met before Christmas to "talk through each child."
Based on various metrics, a few families were told their children had to attend in-person classes, because they were failing digitally, Rogers said. "We gave (them) every opportunity to do well in this environment."
In a few cases, families still didn't want their children to attend classes in person, said Barbie Kendrick, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. In that scenario, they could either send their children to conventional school or homeschool their children, but there's only "one or two" cases of that; in most circumstances, parents understood it was best for their child to return to traditional school and acquiesced.
Gazaway will share final figures for the number of second-semester virtual students at next month's Board of Education meeting, he said. Since grades are one element used for virtual education eligibility, and not all grades were finalized, it was too early to say how many more students — if any — would be disqualified from a second semester of virtual learning based on substandard academic performance.
Murray County Schools sent middle and high school students into distance learning for the final two weeks of school before the holiday break last month — although elementary students continued in-person education — due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines. The system then spent the first week after returning from Christmas vacation in digital learning for all grades, before transitioning to a hybrid model — where "A" group students attend in-person Monday and Wednesday, "B" group students attend Tuesday and Thursday, and everyone does virtual learning on Friday — through at least Feb. 12
During the distance learning week early this month, the system recorded more than 6,000 active users in Google Classroom and 6,000 assignments, according to Gazaway. Through mid-January, teachers had created more than 3,000 posts for distance learning.
At North Murray High School, Google Meet has been one of several online components that have proved important in allowing students to remain connected with educators — and one another — despite limited time in in-person classes, said Brooke Young, an instructional coach at the school. "We're averaging 80% participation each day (on Google Meet), which is incredible."
Krista Ensley makes liberal use of Flipgrid — a website that allows teachers to create grids that function as message boards to help with video discussions — with her students, said the Spanish and English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher. "They respond to my (prompts), and I can make sure they're (practicing) their English even at home when they might otherwise not" use English.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.