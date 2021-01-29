Number of Murray County Schools' virtual learners down

File/Daily Citizen-News

Members of Murray County Schools' elementary choirs performed during the State of the Schools at Woodlawn Elementary in March 2020. Murray County Schools sent middle and high school students into distance learning for the final two weeks of school before the holiday break last month due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines. The system then spent the first week after returning from Christmas vacation in digital learning for all grades, with the following two weeks in a hybrid model.