"You go from being the kid to being the parent," said Rhonda Black, who acts as a caregiver for her mother, who has Alzheimer's disease. "I hate it that you can't believe anything she says, but you have to follow up on everything, because you can't assume (those with Alzheimer's) can remember anything."
From eating to brushing her teeth to taking medication to bathing, Black's mother, Wanda Broadrick Black, will say she's accomplished those tasks, but she hasn't, said her daughter. It's not deliberate deceit, but rather she simply doesn't remember.
"From the kitchen to the bathroom, she'll forget (she has to brush her teeth, even though) that's what she went in there to do," Black said. "I have to do everything, basically, (and have) turned into the parent."
As the size of the U.S. population ages 65 and older continues to grow — from 58 million in 2021 to 88 million by 2050 — so, too, will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, given the increased risk of dementia with advancing age, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Approximately 150,000 Georgians 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer's, a figure expected to grow by 40,000 by 2025, and 4,221 Georgians died from Alzheimer's in 2019, an increase of more than 240% from 2000.
More than 335,000 Georgia residents are serving as unpaid family caregivers, providing 647 million hours of unpaid care annually for a total value of $9.3 billion, according to the Alzheimer's Association's latest Facts and Figures report, released earlier this month. By 2028, Georgia will need a 45% increase in home health and personal care aides to meet demands.
"I don't have a life anymore, really," Rhonda Black said. "My life is work and taking care of her, (because) it's just constant, every day."
There's a nursing shortage in Georgia, too, with 11,758 nursing care workers per 100,000 senior citizens, according to the study Caregiver Fatigue in America, released March 17. That's the seventh-worst ratio among states.
When it became apparent her mother could no longer care for herself, Black moved in with her.
"Originally, we had a lot of problems, but I have (set) a schedule now, (and that) routine is easier" on both of them, although "it's really tied me down," she said. "I really can't leave her (alone)," so RossWoods Adult Day Services "has been a good thing."
"She gets that interaction with people, and it keeps her mind active," Black said. RossWoods, which provides daytime care for adults who require supervision or assistance, "is probably the best help that I've ever had."
Of the 12% to 18% of those 60 and older with mild cognitive impairment, studies suggest 10% to 15% go on to develop dementia each year, with roughly a third of those with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease developing Alzheimer’s dementia within five years, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Consequently, early detection is paramount, as it can lead to earlier intervention and treatment.
“Understanding and recognizing mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease is important because it provides an earlier opportunity to intervene in the Alzheimer’s disease continuum,” according to Maria Carrillo, chief science officer for the Alzheimer’s Association. “While currently there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, intervening earlier offers an opportunity to better manage the disease and to potentially slow progression during a time when individuals are functioning independently and maintaining a good quality of life.”
Black recently realized her mother's cognitive issues stretched back longer than she first believed, as she discovered checks from 2014 her mother never cashed, and "her friends had mentioned for awhile she was getting really forgetful."
However, she could be "very convincing," and even now she's capable of recalling long-past events, just not recent ones, Black said. For example, her mother discussed her adventures in Dalton's Crescent and Wink theaters — and the tunnel between them — recently, despite having been in them decades ago, but "she can't remember 10 minutes ago."
It's been "very hard" to observe her mother's decline; her mind was always one of her sharpest attributes, as she was a college graduate who worked as a pharmacist, Black said.
"She was always the person I went to with problems, and now I don't have that."
While her mother is "holding her own right now" — her cognition remains relatively stable — Black worries about further diminishment.
"She's already having a hard time recognizing family members she doesn't see very often," she said. "How long until she doesn't recognize me anymore?"
As of February, there were more than 100 disease-modifying treatments being evaluated in clinical trials or at various stages of regulatory approval, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
"These potential therapies are aimed at slowing the progression of cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s dementia."
Black has heard Alzheimer's termed "The Long Goodbye," and "it really is," she said. Her mother is "in good health, otherwise" — at age 86 — but "her brain is the problem, and I'm nervous about how much longer it's going to be."
"I don't want her to suffer, either, and I just try not to think about it too much, because it's doom and gloom," she said. Alzheimer's is a "devastating disease."
