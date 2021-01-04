Nursing employees can apply directly with Hamilton for a new short-term nursing program

Nursing employees, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse techs and certified nursing assistants, can earn premium rates with Hamilton Health Care System’s short-term nursing program.
To qualify, candidates need to have a minimum of two years, recent experience in medical/surgical, stepdown/intermediate, emergency, critical care or long-term care nursing services. Those in the program must be capable of performing duties and competencies independently following completion of an accelerated orientation and have the ability and interest to work in COVID-based units and across multiple specialties.
Candidates must be flexible and make a minimum commitment to work 36 hours per week for eight weeks, including nights, weekends and holidays, as required. RNs and LPNs are required to have a current Georgia license in good standing, and CNAs are required to have current Georgia CNA certification in good standing.
Also, a current CPR certification through the American Heart Association is needed. RNs will need advanced/specialty care certifications (ACLS, PALS, etc.).
These positions are only available to external candidates who have not been employed with Hamilton Health Care System facilities in the last six months or hold a concurrent position as a Hamilton Health Care System employee. The positions are classified as casual status with no benefits, no guarantee of hours or permanent placement in the organization.
Pay rates per hour worked are $75, RNs; $42, LPNs; $20, nurse techs and CNAs. All positions would also be eligible for shift differentials when working second and third shift hours.
Visit HamiltonHealth.com/careers for a complete list of opportunities. If you have questions, please call (706) 272-6271 or email evangundy@hhcs.org.
Hamilton Health Care System was recently voted Best Place to Work in the Daily Citizen-News' Reader’s Choice Awards.
