American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary Post 112 recently awarded scholarships to nursing program students at Dalton State College. From left are Sylvia Driver, DSC Nursing Department chair; Wanda Tibbs, Auxiliary second vice president; Wanda Parker, Auxiliary president; Joy Bernice Whaley, scholarship chair; Perry Campbell, student; Amy Graff, student; and Lee Ann Williams, the associate degree of nursing program director.

 Contributed photo

