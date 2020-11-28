"Nutcracker 2020" Claras selected

The tree is decorated, snow is forecast and Clara is headed to the Kingdom of the Sweets.
Once again, beginning the weekend of Dec. 4-5 and continuing through Dec. 12-13, the Dalton Arts Project’s "Nutcracker" ballet magic will cast its spell. This enchanting production, set to Tchaikovsky’s 1892 score, heralds the start of the Christmas season and is a treasured tradition for many. Due to social distancing guidelines, only the cast’s family members will have tickets, but everyone else may live-stream it for free at DaltonToday.com.
“The Nutcracker” ballet is the classic story of a young girl, Clara Stahlbaum, who enjoys a Christmas party with family and friends where her godfather, Drosselmeyer, presents her with a gift of a nutcracker. She then dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and a fierce battle against a Mouse King with seven heads. After the Nutcracker Prince, Clara and their cute cavalry of soldiers defeat the Mouse King and his army of mischievous mice, they head, guided by cherubic angels and dancing snowflakes, through the beautiful Winter Forrest to the delicious Kingdom of Sweets.
Once there, they are delighted by the spicy Spanish dancers, the pastoral Marzipan Shepherdesses and Lambs, the rambunctious Russian Candy Canes, the exotic Arabian dancers, the colorful Chinese Tea dancers, enormous Mother Ginger and her energetic Bon-Bons, and the lovely Waltz of the Flowers. The dream ends with an exquisite dance by the captivating Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Dancing the role of Clara is the dream of many young dancers and requires much hard work and dedication. This year the coveted role will be performed by Sara Kate Elrod (Dec. 4-5) and Claire Miller (Dec. 12-13). They are members of Dalton Arts Project’s Dalton Dance Company II where they study ballet, jazz, tap and contemporary dance at the Dance Theatre of Dalton.
Sara Kate Elrod, daughter of Wendy and Tony Elrod, started dancing at the age of 18 months. She is a freshman at Girls Preparatory School and has continued her dance training at the Joffrey Ballet School Summer Camp at the University of Georgia and at GPS.
“Nutcracker is so important to me because I have been doing it for so long," she said. "Ever since I performed as a little angel I have dreamed of being Clara one day. This year will be special because my dream is becoming a reality. This year will also be special because we are one of the few 'Nutcrackers' that are still getting to perform because of COVID-19. I am so excited to be back on stage and doing what I love.”
Claire Miller is the daughter of Dana and Rod Miller and attends Dalton High School as a ninth-grader. She has been dancing since she was 4 years old, and in addition to her rigorous dance schedule at the Dance Theatre of Dalton, she trained in the summers with the Georgia Ballet in Marietta and with their Virtual Intensive this past summer.
“Like all of the dancers at our studio, I grew up in 'The Nutcracker' dancing around Clara," she said. "I’m so excited to be Clara because I get to be in the spotlight this time! 'Nutcracker' has always been my favorite time of year and I think a lot of our dancers would agree! After such a difficult year, I can’t wait to bring smiles and joy to the audience. I think being Clara during a pandemic is such an honor and something I’ll never forget!”
"Nutcracker 2020," presented by the Dalton Arts Project, will be live-streamed on DaltonToday.com for eight performances: Friday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. from the Colonnade Theatre.
Title sponsors are Box 1, Brown Industries, Coldwell Banker, Direct Packaging, Engineered Floors, Shaw Industries and Textile Rubber & Chemical Co.
