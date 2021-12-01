'Nutcracker 2021' Claras selected

The tree is decorated, snow is forecast, and Clara is headed to the Kingdom of the Sweets.
Once again, beginning the weekend of Dec. 10-12 and continuing through Dec. 17-19, the Dalton Arts Project’s "Nutcracker’s" ballet magic will cast its spell. This enchanting production, set to Tchaikovsky’s 1892 score, heralds the start of the Christmas season and is a treasured tradition for many.
“The Nutcracker” ballet is the classic story of a young girl, Clara Stahlbaum, who enjoys a Christmas party with family and friends where her godfather, Drosselmeyer, presents her with a gift of a nutcracker. She then dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and a fierce battle against a Mouse King with seven heads.
After the Nutcracker Prince, Clara and their cute cavalry of soldiers defeat the Mouse King and his army of mischievous mice, they head, guided by cherubic angels and dancing snowflakes, through the beautiful Winter Forest to the delicious Kingdom of Sweets.
Once there, they are delighted by the spicy Spanish dancers, the pastoral Marzipan Shepherdesses and Lambs, the rambunctious Russian Candy Canes, the exotic Arabian dancers, the colorful Chinese Tea dancers, enormous Mother Ginger and her energetic Bon-Bons, and the lovely Waltz of the Flowers.
The dream ends with an exquisite dance by the captivating Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Dancing the role of Clara is the dream of many young dancers and requires much hard work and dedication. This year the coveted role will be performed by Caroline Hogshead (Dec. 10-12) and Emery Edgeman (Dec. 17-19). They are members of the Dalton Arts Project’s Dalton Dance Company II where they study ballet, jazz, tap and contemporary dance at the Dance Theatre of Dalton.
Caroline Hogshead, daughter of Stephanie and Ted Hogshead, started dancing at age 3. She is a ninth-grader at Dalton Junior High School. She said, “I love the feeling of the lights hitting you when you first step on stage. It makes all of the hard work so worth it. Being a part of 'The Nutcracker' is so special to me because I get to do what I love alongside of the people I love.
"This year is extra special because I have the opportunity to dance the amazing role of Clara to a full audience, which also serves as a reminder of how far we’ve come since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Emery Edgeman is the daughter of Lori Beth Eicholtz and Steve Edgeman and attends Dalton Junior High School as a ninth-grader. She has been dancing since she was 3 and in addition to her rigorous dance schedule at the Dance Theatre of Dalton she trained at the Ballet Magnificat Dance Intensive this past summer.
Emery said, “I love to dance with my friends on and off the stage. Some of my favorite moments include being Fritz last year, waiting in the wings at performances and all the excitement backstage. After performing in 'The Nutcracker' for the past nine years, it’s very special to be able to dance the role of Clara. 'The Nutcracker' is such a longtime family tradition that it wouldn’t feel like Christmas without it!”
"Nutcracker 2021," presented by the Dalton Arts Project, will feature more than 300 local and guest performers for eight performances: Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m., in the Colonnade Theatre, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
Tickets are $20. Bring one can of food for the local food bank and get $1 off your ticket price.
Title sponsors for "Nutcracker 2021" are Shaw Industries, Textile Rubber and Chemical Co., The Colonnade Theatre, Direct Packaging, Coldwell Banker, Box 1, Engineered Floors, Mohawk and Plexus/Catherine Minor.
Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
