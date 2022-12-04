The tree is decorated, snow is forecast, and Clara is headed to the Kingdom of the Sweets. Once again, beginning the weekend of Dec. 9-11 and continuing Dec. 16-18, the Dalton Arts Project’s "Nutcracker" ballet magic will cast its spell. This enchanting production, set to Tchaikovsky’s 1892 score, heralds the start of the Christmas season and is a treasured tradition for many.
“The Nutcracker” ballet is the classic story of a young girl, Clara Stahlbaum, who enjoys a Christmas party with family and friends where her godfather, Drosselmeyer, presents her with the gift of a nutcracker. She then dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and a fierce battle against a Mouse King with seven heads.
After the Nutcracker Prince, Clara and their cute cavalry of soldiers defeat the Mouse King and his army of mischievous mice they head, guided by cherubic angels and dancing snowflakes, through the beautiful Winter Forest to the delicious Kingdom of Sweets.
Once there, they are delighted by the spicy Spanish dancers, the pastoral Marzipan Shepherdesses and Lambs, the rambunctious Russian Candy Canes, the exotic Arabian dancers, the colorful Chinese Tea dancers, enormous Mother Ginger and her energetic Bon-Bons, and the lovely Waltz of the Flowers. The dream ends with an exquisite dance by the captivating Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Dancing the role of Clara is the dream of many young dancers and requires much hard work and dedication. This year the coveted role will be performed by Ryleigh Albright (Dec. 9-11) and Tyler Robinson (Dec. 16-18). They are members of the Dalton Arts Project’s Dalton Dance Company II where they study ballet, jazz, tap and contemporary dance at the Dance Theatre of Dalton.
Albright, daughter of Will and Erin Albright, started dancing at age 3 with the Dance Theatre of Dalton and also has studied in the summer with the Chattanooga Ballet. She is a ninth-grader at Southeast Whitfield High School where she performs with the marching band.
She said, “Clara is such a special role that, for me, symbolizes the holiday season. I’m so honored to represent DTD this Nutcracker season.”
She enjoys time with her fellow dancers creating special moments backstage and in the studio, as well as performing with them on stage.
“Dance is just so much fun, and I want to do it forever," she said.
Robinson is the daughter of BJ and Laurie Robinson and attends Calhoun High School as a freshman. She has been dancing since she was 8. In addition to her rigorous dance schedule at the Dance Theatre of Dalton, she trained at the Joffrey South Dance Intensive at the University of Georgia and with the Calhoun City Ballet.
She enjoys spending time with her friends and family, especially “her awesome sister, Andie.”
She said, “Dancing makes me so happy! Whenever I’m stressed, upset or excited, dancing is the perfect way to shake off anything that is bugging me or to express my joy. I’m so excited to be Clara this year because I am literally living out my childhood dream. This is such a blessing and I am enjoying every second of it!”
"Nutcracker 2022," presented by the Dalton Arts Project, will feature more than 300 local and guest performers for eight performances: Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Colonnade Theatre, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
Tickets are $20. Bring one can of food for the local food bank and get $1 off your ticket price.
Title sponsors for "Nutcracker 2022" are Shaw Industries, Textile Rubber and Chemical Co., the Colonnade Theatre, Direct Packaging, Coldwell Banker, Box 1, Engineered Floors, Mohawk and Plexus/Catherine Minor.
Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
